Cross River Guber: Police Confirm Party Official Shot Dead

The only governorship and state house of assembly elections today, has witnessed a party official shot dead in Ogoja, the northern part of Cross River State.

Police Public Relations Officer in Cross River, Irene Ugbo confirmed the incident while featuring on a radio programme.

According to Ugbo, the official whose party is yet to be identified was allegedly shot dead close to a polling unit in the area.

She said the soldiers were supposed to stay a distance away from polling units.

READ ALSO: Katsina Guber: If They Give You Money, Collect, Vote Your Candidate – Buhari Tells Voters

An eye witness account, according to Daily Trust, said the deceased, simply given as Joe was a popular bike rider in Calabar, the State capital.

He had reportedly travelled to his hometown for the election.

The incident has already disrupted the voting process in the area.

Many voters may be stranded as a result of the situation.

Some Independent National Electoral Commission accredited journalist and persons involved in the conduct of the elections were made to park their vehicles and trek long distances.