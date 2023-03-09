Lawyer Rejects Appointment To Be Member Of Tinubu’s Legal Team

Pius Akubo, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) has rejected the request to be a member of All Progressives Congress (APC) president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s legal team expected to defend his controversial victory in the February 25 presidential election.

According to Akubo, the appointment was unknown to him and prior there was no official communication between himself and Tinubu’s office.

“In the last twenty-four (24) hours or so, the social media space has been agog with a trending unsigned letter in respect of appointment of Presidential Election Petition Legal Team by All Progressives Congress (APC) wherein my name is listed as number 10,” Akubo relayed in a statement.

“With all due respect, I wish to state that I had no prior knowledge of the said appointment. As a matter of fact, I have not received any official communication on the subject matter hitherto. Suffice it to say that I was taken by surprise to hear of the said appointment vide social media,” he stated.

The lawyer also noted he could not defend the former Lagos governor for personal reasons even if such contemplations were being made.

“In the circumstance and for personal reasons, I hereby decline the said appointment,” he added.

Recall the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party are in court to challenge Tinubu’s victory over alleged electoral manipulations across the country.