Police Nab Woman With 550 INEC Materials In Lagos

The Lagos State police command in Lagos State has arrested a 53-year-old woman, allegedly found with laminated electoral materials.

Benjamin Hundeyin, the command’s spokesperson who revealed this on Friday said that the suspect was arrested on Thursday at about 4.00 p.m. at Candos Road, Baruwa in the Iyana-Ipaja area of Lagos.

According to him, the suspect was arrested inside a business centre where she was making the photocopies.

“She was arrested with 550 different INEC materials.

“The laptop she used in printing the materials has been recovered and she couldn’t give a good account of how she came in possession of the materials.

“The case has been transferred to State CID Yaba for further investigation,” he said.