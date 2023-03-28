‘Prepare To Be Sick Of Me’, Anita Joseph Reacts To Criticisms Over Prayer With Husband

Nollywood actress, Anita Joseph has reacted to the heavy criticisms from trolls alleging she was clout chasing.

This comes after Anita posted a video of herself and her husband engaging in intense devotion on her Instagram page.

Some trolls were offended by the video and accused her of clout chasing with God’s name.

Anita who seem to be unbothered by their comments, called them out for bashing her for recording her prayer time with her husband, yet applauding churches who upload videos of their worship online.

READ MORE: Actress Anita Joseph Reveals Secret To Her Happy Home

She warned her fans that they would get tired of her because she planned to continue making more videos of her praying.

“So that prayer Video with my Husband is making some people. You dey ask who dey record am. Na your papa dey record am Ndi Ala. I go post note just wait. Prepare to be sick of me maka you go vex tire”.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CqQuEl0gY7-/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=9b6f9fbf-cb97-414a-817f-076380a720cb