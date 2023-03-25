Presidential Poll: Telecast Tribunal Proceedings Live — NBA President

Yakubu Chonoko Maikyau, president of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has called for the live broadcast of the proceedings of the 2023 Presidential Election Petition Tribunal in the interest of openness, justice, transparency and trust in the judiciary.

Information Nigeria reports that candidates of the Labour Party and the Peoples Democratic Party, Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar respectively, are both challenging the results of the 2023 Presidential Elections held February 25 which declared Bola Ahmed Tinubu as president-elect.

The results have however been the subject of controversy regarding compliance with the Electoral Act, electronic transmission of results among other issues.

READ ALSO: Osun: We Have Ground To Approach Supreme Court – Oyetola On Appeal Court Ruling

Observers also did report that the turnout of the elections were lower than witnessed in past elections.

The NBA president noted that a live telecast is in the interest of the people of Nigeria. Section 36 (1) and (3) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria provides that judicial proceedings should be conducted in public.

“Providing public access to the proceedings would meet the aspirations of the public to participate in the process,” Daily Trust quoted him as saying.