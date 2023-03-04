Unknown Gunmen Kidnap Two Wives, Son Of Taraba Monarch

Some unknown gunmen have reportedly abducted two wives and a son of the Chief of Sarkin Kudu in Ibi Local Government Area of Taraba State, HRH Dan-Salama Adamu on Friday night.

This came barely three weeks after some gunmen abducted two wives and five children of the Chief of Mutum-Biyu and later murdered them in the state.

Family sources who spoke to The Punch said the armed men invaded the traditional ruler’s residents on Friday night in Serkin Kudu, when he was out of the house.

According to sources, the gunmen in their numbers shot sporadically before carrying the victims away to an unknown destination.

Reacting to the development, the Taraba state Police Public Relations Officer DSP Usman Abdullahi confirmed the incident and said, some suspects have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Abdullahi also said the arrested suspects are providing useful information to the police and efforts are on to rescue the victims and arrest the remaining suspects.

“The gunmen are yet to establish contact with anybody. We pray for the safety of the victims. For now, they have not contacted us so we can’t talk about how much they are demanding for ransom.

“None of the victim’s phone number is going through, but we are trusting God for their safety,” one of the family members told our correspondent in a telephone interview.