We Are Waiting For You,’ Gunmen Tells Messi After Attacking His Family Store

Two gunmen fired at least a dozen shots into a store owned by Lionel Messi’s in-laws in Argentina and left a threatening note for the international soccer star before fleeing on motorcycles.

According to a local police, the attack took place early Thursday morning in Rosario, Messi’s hometown and the nation’s third-largest city that sits roughly 185 miles northwest of Buenos Aires.

READ MORE: Lionel Messi Wins Best FIFA Men’s Player Of The Year Award

The city has been plagued by drug violence in recent years. Nobody was injured in the attack on the Unico supermarket owned by the family of Messi’s wife Antonella Roccuzzo.

Before fleeing, the gunmen left the note naming Messi and Rosario’s mayor Pablo Javkin, police said, according to The Associated Press.

“Messi, we’re waiting for you,” the note read. “Javkin is also a drug trafficker, so he won’t take care of you.”

Meanwhile, Messi has not publicly addressed the attack. The Argentina sports hero and seven-time Ballon d’Or winner was named FIFA’s best men’s player on Monday after leading his home country to World Cup victory in December.

Messi is training in Paris with his Ligue 1 club Paris Saint-Germain. The team posted images of Messi practicing on Wednesday.