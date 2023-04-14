34-Year-Old Woman Breaks IBEDC Official’s Leg Over Electricity Bill

A 34-year-old woman identified as Nosimot Alalade, was arraigned before an Abeokuta Chief Magistrates’ Court in Isabo for assaulting a staffer of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) on Friday.

The defendant, who resides at 5, Amadiya Street, Olomore area of Abeokuta, Ogun State capital, is facing a three-count charge of assault, conducting herself in manner likely to cause breach of public peace and acting in a manner to endanger the life of the complainant.

The prosecutor, Inspector Olaide Rawlings, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on April 12 at about 1p.m. at Olomore area of Abeokuta.

Rawlings said the defendant assaulted one Silas Olaleye by pushing him from a ladder while performing his law duty, which caused him permanent injury on his right leg.

She said that the complainant, who is an IBEDC staffer, and his team, were assigned to Olomore area for routine check of IBEDC bill and meters.

The prosecutor further stated that when the complainant and his team got to the defendant’s house, they asked for her bill and she could not produce it.

“In the process, the complainant was instructed by his team leader to disconnect the defendant’s light from the pole.

“When the complainant climbed the pole to disconnect the cable that carried light to the defendant’s house, she (defendant), out of anger, pushed the ladder which the complainant was mounting,” she said.

Rawlings said that the complainant fell down from the ladder and sustained an open injury on his right leg.

She said the defendant also acted in manner which endangered the life of the complainant and also conducted herself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by pushing Olaleye while on lawful duty.

According to her, the offences contravene Sections 338, 343, 355 and 249 of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ogun State, 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The Magistrate, Mrs M.O. Osinbajo, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000, with one surety in like sum.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till April 28 for trial.