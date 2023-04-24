Communal Clash Breaks Out In Gwarinpa, Abuja

A communal clash reportedly broke out in the 3rd Avenue area of Gwarinpa, within the city centre of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, in the early hours of Monday.

According to The Punch, the clash is reportedly between some Gbagyi and Hausa tricyclists.

READ ALSO: Vulcanizer Stabbed To Death While Trying To Settle Fight In Kogi

“The fighting is between Gbagyi and Hausa Keke Napep riders,” a resident told on the phone

“It’s happening on 3rd Avenue where I live, and we can’t go out. Several persons have been injured.” Another resident noted.

The cause of the clash is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the police could not be reached for comments or reactions as the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Josephine Adeh, did not respond to phone calls and text messages.