Suspected Terrorists Reportedly Kill Six In Plateau Communities

No less than six persons have reportedly died after suspected terrorists attacked residents in two separate communities of Plateau State.

It was learnt that two persons were killed in Wereng village, Kuru community, Jos South Local Government Area by the fleeing terrorists, and four persons were killed in Heipang community, Barkin Ladi LGA of the state.

READ ALSO: Five Killed In Boat Accident In Kano, Six Rescued

The two separate incidents reportedly occurred on Sunday night.

The Spokesman for the Military Task Force in charge of maintaining peace in the state, Captain Oya James on Monday, confirmed the killing of two persons in Jos South community in Jos on Monday.

James said, ”For the issue in Kuru community, the commander immediately deployed officers there when we learnt of the attack. But unfortunately, one person was already shot dead before we got there yesterday (Sunday).

“But this morning (Monday) the Commander told me that another corpse was discovered in the community. We don’t know those who carried out the attacks but from what we gathered, the suspects did not enter the community; it was like they shot at people while they were passing through the community which led to the death of the victims.

“For the killings in Barkin Ladi, I can tell you that it was a result of a clash between two communities in the area but I will get back to you when I get details of what happened.