Empress Njamah Confirms Arrest Of Ex-Boyfriend Who Leaked Her Nudes

Actress Empress Njamah has confirmed the arrest of her ex-boyfriend Josh Wade, who leaked her nudes months ago.

The actress on her Instastory, re-shared a video of Josh Wade being led out by security operatives who arrested him.

She captioned the post, “our God is not asleep”.

Recall that the Liberian man identified as Josh Wade fled the country after leaking Empress’ nudes on social media.

During an interview with LindaIkejiBlog at the time the nudes were release, Empress said Wade gained access into her life when she was vulnerable from the death of actress, Ada Ameh and he took advantage of her vulnerability to allegedly dupe and blackmail her.

She admitted that Wade had an intimate video of her but says he is the one in the video with her, not another man as he claimed. She said he filmed it in her house without her knowledge but hid his face.

Empress also alleged that he assaulted and abused her in her home and she was his victim until she worked up the courage to run.

She also disclosed that the DSS was involved because Wade, who is a Liberian, allegedly does the same to other Nigerian women he perceives as wealthy.

