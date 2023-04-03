Khosi Twala Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Titans

South African housemate, Khosi Twala, has emerged winner of the reality TV show, Big Brother Titans.

Khosi, who is a journalist, will take home the $100,000 grand prize.

Incidentally, Khosi was the first housemate to enter the Titans House on the first day of the reality TV show.

The first runner-up was a Nigerian and fan-favorite, Kanaga (Jnr). An actor and model, Kanaga described himself as a ‘sensitive young man who loves older women’.

In an ironic twist of fate, the first finalist to be evicted was Ipeleng, who was the first contestant to make it to the finale.

Speaking shortly after she left the house, she described her stay in the competition as ‘beautiful but crazy’. She however admitted that though she came into the show somewhat shy, she left with more confidence.