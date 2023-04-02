Two Arrested For Alleged Murder Of Police Officer In Niger

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspects over the alleged murder of a police constable, Nasiru Yusuf.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Wasiu Abiodun said that the murder took place when some assailants attacked two police operatives on duty in the area. According to Abiodun, the suspects were arrested in Minima village in Lavun Local Government Area of the state over the alleged murder.

READ ALSO: Soldiers Kill 11 Bandits In Kaduna Community, Recover Weapons (Photos)

“There was a complaint of assault and affray in the area and two policemen were detailed to the scene at Minima village for an enquiry and possible arrest. In the process, the two policemen were attacked by villagers, who inflicted series of injuries on them.

They were taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida, for treatment and one of them, PC Nasiru Yusuf, was later confirmed dead in the hospital while the other is still receiving treatment.

“Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the unfortunate incident and they are undergoing interrogation, as the incident is under investigation,’’ he said.

The police spokesperson added that the suspects will be charged to court upon the completion of its investigation.