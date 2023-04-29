Kidnapped NPC Commissioner Freed After Five Days In Kidnappers’ Den

The abducted Federal Commissioner of the National Population Commission (NPC) for Bayelsa State, Mrs Gloria Izonfuo, has been released after spending five days in kidnappers’ den.

Recall that Izonfuo was on Sunday evening kidnapped alongside her maid and driver at Ogbakiri junction on the East-West Road.

Spokesperson for the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed her release said, “Yes, she was released on Friday along with her driver and maid, and they have been reunited with their families.”

Iringe-Koko however declined to confirm whether or not any ransom was paid to secure Mrs Izonfuo’s release, adding, “We’re still investigating with a view to apprehending the kidnappers.”