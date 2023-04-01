Man Forcefully Evacuated From Aircraft For Saying “Tinubu Must Not Be Sworn In As President” (VIDEO)

An unidentified air traveller was reportedly removed from a flight over his insistence on President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu not being sworn in come May 29.

The man stood in the middle of the plane and raised his voice, stating that Tinubu must never be sworn in, adding that there would be “war” if that happened.

Worried by his comments, the crew on the plane immediately alerted the airport security authorities who evacuated him causing delay for more than an hour.

A video making the rounds on social media showed the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria security men carrying the man off the plane, as he kept shouting, “Obidients, you’re here. They are doing this to me. Obidients you’re here, I am naked. Obidients you’re here, I am going naked.”

Watch video below: