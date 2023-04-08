My Son’s Death Ended My 12-Year Rift With Wizkid – Davido

Nigerian Afrobeat superstar, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has disclosed that during the ordeal of losing his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, he was consoled by fellow music super star, Ibrahim Balogun, better known as Wizkid, who spoke to him on phone every week.

Making this known in an interview on Hot FM Morning Show in New York on Saturday, Davido stated that his rift with Wizkid, which was on for 12 years, ended abruptly during their weekly conversations.

READ ALSO: Davido’s ‘Timeless’ Becomes First African Album To Top US iTunes Chart

Speaking in the video, he said, “With Wiz, over the years we had a rift, for 12 years we had a rift up until recently he chatted up and I am seeing the positivity.

“I am seeing the change in the industry a little bit because everybody is calming down, especially with my situation; the tragic situation that happened, he called me every week since it happened,” he added.

Recall that Davido and his fiancee, Chioma Rowland, lost their only son, Ifeanyi in November 2022, shortly after his third birthday celebration.

It was reported that the boy drowned in a pool at his father’s house in Banana Island and was rushed to a hospital at Lekki where he was pronounced dead.