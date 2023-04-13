Peter Obi’s “Immigration Story” Suspicious – Sowore

Omoyele Sowore, the presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), has said that there is something fishy about the attempted arrest of the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi.

Information Nigeria had reported yesterday that immigration in the United Kingdom detained Obi for hours and interrogated him after his British Airways plane landed at Heathrow Airport on Friday morning over alleged impersonation.

Stella Okunna, a close associate who served under Obi while he was Anambra State governor, disclosed this via a post on Facebook.

Also, confirming the incident, the Obi-Datti media office said the LP presidential candidate was questioned at the airport for a long time which seemed quite strange considering that he had lived for over a decade in the country.

Reacting via Twitter on Wednesday, Sowore wondered how Obi’s identity was mistaken when there is a modern biometric passport with his fingerprints and biometric identity.

He insisted that something suspicious is happening.

“There is something suspicious about @peterobi’s UK “Immigration Story,” because I don’t see how a modern biometric passport with his fingerprints and biometric identity could lead to his being seen as an “impersonator” or a clone, more curious is why he’s sending third parties to tell half of the story. Something fishy is going on! #Revolutionnow,” he tweeted.