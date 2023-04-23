Six Dead As Bus Guts Fire Near Kara Bridge In Lagos

No fewer than six persons have died on Sunday following an auto crash around the popular Kara Bridge along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.

It was gathered that the incident happened as the bus somersaulted and bursted into flames leading to the casualties.

According to eyewitnesses, the dead victims were the bus driver, two children, and three women.

The Lagos Sector Command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) confirmed the accident.

The Lagos Deputy Corps Commander (Operations), Lucas Oguntade said rescue efforts were still ongoing.

He explained that while some casualties were recorded, some victims were rescued and have been taken to the hospital for medical attention.

“As we speak, the rescue operation is not yet concluded. There are some deaths, while some are rescued and have been taken to the hospital,” Oguntade told Channels Television.

On the cause of the crash, he stated that the idea of speeding is from a layman’s perspective.

The official, however, explained that the Commission has begun a probe into the incident with a view to avoiding a reoccurrence soon.

“From the look of things, we know that the vehicle somersaulted and resulted in this high level of casualties.

“Meanwhile, the investigation must be concluded before we can now give a holistic appraisal of the incident,” he added.

Accidents on the popular Kara Bridge and its environs are becoming rampant on the ever-busy Lagos-Ibadan Expressway.