Stop Reading Meanings To My Posts, I’ve Moved On — Toyin Abraham Tells Nigerians

Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham, has urged Nigerians to stop reading meanings to every post on her social media platform.

She made this known in a tweet on her Twitter page on Tuesday.

Toyin claimed that people constantly interpret her words differently, which is coming after she publicly endorsed president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

She noted that she had moved on, and is currently back to her job.

She wrote, “I can’t even tweet again without people reading meaning to my tweet. Please, I have moved on and it’s all about my job now.”