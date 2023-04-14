Tiwa Savage Confirms Attempted Kidnap, Suspects Arrested

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage has revealed that there was a major security breach at her residence on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

This came shortly after the self acclaimed investigative journalist, Kemi Olunloyo disclosed that there was an attempt to kidnap the singer at her residence.

Tiwa Savage confirmed the news on her verified Instagram account via a statement signed by her management, Everything Savage LTD.

The statement also revealed that the suspects have been apprehended and are being held for investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi.

The statement read, “Following recent reports online, we can confirm that on Thursday 13th April 2023 there was a major security breach at the residence of musician Tiwa Savage.

“A number of suspects were caught and are currently being held under investigation at Alagbon Police Station, Ikoyi. Ms Savage and her family are safe and well.”

