Tricyclist Stoned To Death For Stabbing Passenger To Death Over N50

A tricycle operator was reportedly killed by an angry mob on Wednesday in the Kpansia area of the Yenagoa metropolis in Bayelsa State.

The mob’s action followed the alleged murder of a young man by the operator of the tricycle, popularly known as Keke.

According to The Punch, the Keke rider was said to have stabbed the unidentified young man to death after they had an argument over N50 change. The victim died on the spot.

Angered by his action, some residents around the scene attacked and lynched the Keke rider to death with stones.

The Bayelsa State Police Command in a statement by its spokesperson, Asinim Butswat confirmed the incident, as he condemned the murder of the youth by the Keke rider as well as his lynching.

He said, “The Bayelsa State Police Command has deployed an anti-riot squad to restore normalcy at Kpansia and environs, over the unfortunate murder of a community youth by a tricycle rider.

“The youth was allegedly stabbed to death by the tricycle rider over a minor disagreement.

“The Command condemns the action of the tricycle rider, who was also lynched to death by irate youths and appeal to members of the community to be calm.”