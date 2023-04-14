“Vote For PDP” – Atiku Appeals To Electorate Ahead Adamawa, Kebbi Supplementary Polls

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has urged the electorate in Adamawa and Kebbi States to vote for the PDP during the April 15 supplementary election.

Recall that the Independent National Electoral Commission fixed April 15 for supplementary governorship elections in the two states, in five senatorial districts, 31 federal constituencies and 58 state assembly constituencies.

The former vice president’s call was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by his spokesman, Paul Ibe in Abuja.

Atiku further called on voters in Adamawa and Kebbi to ensure that they conduct themselves peacefully during and after the elections.

“In both Adamawa and Kebbi where the elections would be held, I make a special appeal to voters to ensure that PDP enjoys overwhelming support,’’ Abubakar pleaded.