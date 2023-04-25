Ignore Rumour Carriers; I’m Refreshed, Ready For Task Ahead – Tinubu

Following the return of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, yesterday, to Nigeria after a 32-day vacation abroad, he says he is strong and ready to hit the ground running.

Information Nigeria had reported that Tinubu, who landed at about 4:30pm at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, arrived in company of his wife, Oluremi and son, Seyi, to a cheery welcome by his supporters, stalwarts and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) including members of the now-dissolved presidential campaign council.

According to a statement from the Office of the President-elect, signed by Tunde Rahman, among those at the airport to receive him were Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima, House of Representatives Speaker, Femi Gbajabiamila, as well as Governors Simon Lalong (Plateau) and Abubakar Sani-Bello (Niger) and former Borno State Governor, Ali Modu Sheriff.

READ ALSO: God Keep You As You Take Temporary Oath Pending Election Invalidation – Atiku’s Spokesman, Bwala To “President-Select”

Also at the airport were former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu; APC Deputy National Chairman, North, Senator Abubakar Kyari; Deputy National Chairman, South, Emma Eneukwu and National Women Leader, Betta Edu.

There were also Senators Barau Jibrin, Adeola Olamilekan, Opeyemi Bamidele, Dayo Adeyeye, Sabi Abdullahi and Adelere Oriolowo as well as secretary of the recently-dissolved Presidential Campaign Council, James Faleke.

Babajimi Benson and Bayo Onanuga, Director of media and Publicity in the defunct APC Presidential Campaign Council were also there.

Addressing the cheering crowd who followed him home, the president-elect said: “I am happy to be back. I have rested. I am refreshed and I am ready for the task ahead. Forget about what the rumour mill may have told you. I am strong, very strong.”

Speaking on his plans for the country, he said he had been consulting and planning with a view to putting together a strong team so he could hit the ground running once he assumes office on May 29.