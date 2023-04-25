Many Ladies Nowadays Prepare More For The Wedding Day, Than The Marriage, Says Pastor Mike Bamiloye

Founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries, Mike Bamiloye has said a lot of Nigerian ladies are not qualified for marriage even at the age of 28.

Bamiloye, in a post on Monday, said many ladies nowadays “prepare more for the wedding day, than for the marriage life”.

“They [some ladies] are too hasty and not ready to sit down and learn the principles of marital life.

“Many ladies are not qualified to be wives even at 28.

“They can’t cook properly. They are used to fast food at the eateries and ice cream and indomie and spaghetti plus boiled eggs and Titus, and they spend six months studying the wedding gowns and the accessories for the bridal trails. And they want to marry,” he wrote.