12 Persons Killed, 8 Injured In Osun Auto Crash

No fewer than twelve persons were reportedly killed in a road accident that occurred along Ife-Ibadan express road in Osun State at the weekend.

It was gathered that the accident occurred on Sasa Bridge at Gbongan in the morning, involving two commercial buses and a truck.

According to Osun Command spokesperson of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, Kehinde Adeleke, eight other persons were injured in the accident.

READ MORE: FRSC Orders Probe After An Officer Was Caught On Camera Assaulting Motorist In Osun (Video)

“Twelve passengers died and eight others were injured. We advise the motoring public to always respect traffic laws to avoid needless loss of lives. Over-speeding kills. Let’s keep our road safe by respecting laws,” said Adeleke.

Adeleke also added that the injured victims of the accident were taken to the Obafemi Awolowo University Teaching Hospital, Ile-Ile for treatment while the deceased were deposited at the hospital morgue.