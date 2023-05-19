19-Year-Old Federal University of Otuoke Student Dies Of Drug Overdose

A 19-year-old student of the Federal University of Otuoke (FUO), Bayelsa State, identified as Job Alawari-Kei, has died after an alleged overdose of an illicit drugs.

The 300-level student of Petroleum and Gas Engineering, reportedly collapsed and died after consuming the drugs known locally as Colo.

READ ALSO: 10 Patients In Bauchi Isolation Centre Overdose On Vitamin C

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Asinim Butswat, who confirmed the incident said that the corpse has been deposited at the hospital for autopsy, adding that investigation is ongoing.

“On 3rd May 2023 at about 2200 hours, one Job Alawari Kei ‘m’ 19 years, a student of the Petroleum and Gas Engineering Department of Federal University Otuoke, slumped after intake of illicit substances,” the PPRO said.

“He was rushed to the hospital where he was confirmed dead. The corpse has been deposited at the Hospital for autopsy. Investigation is ongoing.”