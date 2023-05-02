After Two Weeks In Kidnaper’s Den, Former NBA President Regains Freedom

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, and former President of the Nigeria Bar Association, Okey Wali, who was kidnapped about two weeks ago in Port Harcourt, Rivers State has regained freedom.

According to the Chairman of NBA in Port Harcourt, Mr Victor Benibo and close family sources who confirmed the release of Wali to newsmen on Monday.

However, the exact time he was freed or if ransom was paid to his abductors to secure his freedom was not disclosed to the public.

Benebo said on Monday that he had spoken with Wali’s family members who confirmed that the NBA President was released quietly and that he was having some rest.

It would be recalled that last week a group of women from Rumualogu, Wali’s immediate community in Obio-Akpor local area of Rivers had embarked on a peaceful protest to demand for his freedom from his abductors.

READ MORE: Two Reverend Fathers Kidnapped In Delta

They expressed worry of over the inability of security agencies to speedily free the Senior Advocate of Nigeria from the clutches of kidnappers.