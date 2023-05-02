Buhari Loves Ndigbo, He Has Built Many Infrastructure In Our States — Iwuanyanwu

Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the newly appointed President General (PG) of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for some of his infrastructural interventions in the South East.

The PG who was sworn-in on Sunday after the Imeobi ratified his nomination, explained that contrary to misconceptions in certain quarters, Buhari does not hate Ndigbo.

While speaking on Arise Television on Monday , he said, “We know that Buhari loves Ndigbo. I’m in touch with our state governors and they told me many of the things he has done in their states.

“Buhari has done the Second Niger Bridge; Enugu-Port Harcourt expressway; he has approved the dredging of Ugwuta Lake which is a joint venture between the Imo State Government and the Nigeria Navy.

“So, I thank him and appeal to him to do us this one favour which is to release Nnamdi before leaving office on May 29. Every Igbo will be happy if he does that.”

Iwuanyanwu who said he had commissioned a study on power generation in the South East, disclosed that he would set up committees on education and economic revival.

He identified youth unemployment as a major challenge that Ohanaeze under his watch would aggressively tackle in partnership with state governors in the South East.

“Unemployment causes social unrest. We will work together with state governors to address it.

“After the amalgamation of Nigeria in 1914, by 1960, Igbo had come top in education, economy, military, science and technology and so many areas.

“We have never had political powers, yet we are highly advanced. So, I’m going to set up a council on education to find out what makes us strong in education and to improve on it. I will also set up a council on business to ensure our businessmen and women succeed.”

The new Ohanaeze helmsman also said he would set up a committee to bring back on stream, the famous but moribund NIGERCEM Cement Industry in Nkalagu before the year runs out.

“The major raw material for cement is limestone, and we have it in abundance in South East. So, I will set up a committee to ensure Nigercem Nkalagu begins production before the end of this year.”

On how to end the power challenge in the South East, he said: “I commissioned a study on power, and I got an amazing report that we can generate cheap power through coal. We have coal in abundance in Enugu. It’s one of the best in the world. So, we will explore that especially now that power has been brought to the concurrent list.”