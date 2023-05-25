Banks To Issue ‘Multipurpose’ Debit Card As National ID In Nigeria

The Federal Government has directed commercial banks to issue debit cards that would serve as National identity cards to Nigerians.

The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof Isa Pantami, disclosed this on Wednesday in Abuja. He said this issuance comes at no cost.

He said Nigerians can now request their banks to issue them with the debit card without an extra cost.

The minister also added that the approval followed a memo from the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) allowing banks to print multipurpose debit cards that double as National identity cards.

The Minister explained that” It is going to be a form of multipurpose card where it will serve as your national identity card on one hand and also your bank card on the other hand, either Mastercard, Visa or any other kind of card.”

According to Pantami, although the NIMC Act 2007 only mandates Nigerians to have a National Identity Number and not necessarily a printout card, demands for cards have swelled nonetheless.

“As in the NIMC Act 2007, section 27, what is mandatory for our citizens and legal residents is the acquiring of the National Identity Number, not the card. However, the card is optional.