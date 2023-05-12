Elon Musk Hires New Twitter CEO, To Resume Role In Six Weeks

Billionaire, Elon Musk, says he has hired a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Twitter, the social media platform he acquired last October.

Musk, who made the announcement in a Twitter post on Thursday evening, said the new CEO will be starting in six weeks while his role will transition to being the Executive Chair, an oversight role.

“Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks! My role will transition to being exec chair & CTO, overseeing product, software & sysops,” he tweeted.

Information Nigeria recalls that Musk had earlier in the year hinted that a new CEO might be running the microblogging platform by the end of 2023.

“I’m guessing probably towards the end of this year should be good timing to find someone else to run the company.

“I need to stabilise the organisation and make sure it’s in a healthy place and that the product roadmap is clearly laid out… I think it should be in a stable position around the end of this year,” he had told the World Government Summit conference in Dubai.

The business magnate paid $44 billion for the social media platform and exiting day-to-day operations would allow him to deflect criticism that he is neglecting his other ventures, especially car company Tesla, which has seen its share price plummet since he took over Twitter.