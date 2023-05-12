FG Sends Food Aid To Stranded Nigerians In Sudan

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has dispatched a variety of food items to the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan to support stranded Nigerians awaiting evacuation to Nigeria.

The items consist of 100 bags of rice, 50 bags of beans, 10 cartons of seasoning, 50 cartons of spaghetti and 5 bags of iodized salt.

The agency’s spokesperson, Mr. Manzo Ezikiel, issued a statement in Abuja on Thursday, as he provided the details of the relief efforts.

Stating that the items were to cushion the effects of food scarcity in the war-torn country, he said the move was meant to cater to the Nigerian citizens while the evacuation underway is being strengthened.