FG Sends Food Aid To Stranded Nigerians In Sudan

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has dispatched a variety of food items to the Nigerian Embassy in Sudan to support stranded Nigerians awaiting evacuation to Nigeria.
The items consist of 100 bags of rice, 50 bags of beans, 10 cartons of seasoning, 50 cartons of spaghetti and 5 bags of iodized salt.
The items were airlifted on Thursday to Port Sudan by Tarco Aviation which earlier brought 123 stranded Nigerians to Abuja.
NEMA also added that the latest arrival has brought the total number of evacuated stranded Nigerians to 2,246 in 12 different flights.
“It must be emphasised that the evacuation exercise is continuing with efforts being made to engage some Nigerian airlines to strengthen airlift of Nigerian citizens that are willing and have been profiled to be transported back home as a result of the unfortunate conflict in Sudan,” the statement concluded.