Four Dead, Three Injured In Sokoto Gas Cylinder Explosion

No fewer than four have reportedly lost their lives in an explosion caused by a gas cylinder in the Isa Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

An eyewitness, Usman Muhamma, during a telephone conversation with The Punch, said the explosion occurred in a welder’s shop in the community.

“It is very unfortunate; we have been suffering from insecurities, especially in the hands of bandits, and now we suffer this kind of explosion.

“The explosion killed those people, tore their body parts and scattered them all over the place. Men of the Nigerian Police Force came to the scene to evacuate their remains,” he said.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Sanusi Abubakar, while confirming the incident, said the explosion resulted in the death of four persons.

He explained that the explosion was not connected to the security challenges troubling the area but was a result of an explosion from a gas cylinder in the shop of a local welder in the community.

Abubakar also noted that three other persons who sustained varying degrees of injury had been receiving treatment in an undisclosed hospital in the state.