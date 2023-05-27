“I Fit Snatch Your Man, Beat You Join Without Consequences” – Military Lady Tells Women

A yet to be identified military lady has threatened women that she would snatch their men from them, and give them unforgettable beating without incurring any consequences.

The military lady took to the video-sharing platform, TikTok to make the declaration while wearing her official camouflage uniform.

Sharing a video montage of herself at a military facility, she attached a caption which conveyed the threat.

Meanwhile, some netizens have reacted to the post, showing their displeasure while some shared their experience about their past relationship encounters.

this_timar wrote: “Na Wetin me personally pass through ooo, them snatch the man, I come hear say them wan beat me join too, I come d wonder who I really offend omo, I come d run ooo, I no too get strength.”

zaff.yarmani1 wrote: “Wen the man is done with u, he go remind u say u be military gal. Una no Dey stay one place, una too like men and he go fling u and run back to a normal gal! See her face like wat I dnt know! Imagine bragging with rubbish how many military gal men Dey manrrry? Dey play”

michelledera wrote: “Because say you wear uniform no mean the other girls be weakling , what if she be boxer or wrestler ??”

rockyO9__ wrote: “Next thing you will hear now is that Nigerian army haff punished her for this post. lol”