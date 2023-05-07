May 29: Nigeria About To Experience New Dawn – Toyin Abraham

Popular Nollywood actress, Toyin Abraham has expressed optimism that the country is about to experience a new dawn, come May 29.

Information Nigeria reports that her comment is coming hours after her name was included in the list of committee members for the inauguration of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Abraham, who disclosed this in her Twitter post at the weekend, also said Nigeria is about to witness “a positive and great phase we have never experienced before.”

The actress who rallied support for Tinubu during the campaign, also urged Nigerians to pray and support the new administration that will take over in a couple of days.

Recall that while backing the former Lagos State governor, the actress was called out, insulted and trolled on social media.

She tweeted: “We are about to experience a new dawn. A positive and great phase like we have never experienced before, I believe. So help us God. Please for once let’s pray, support and show love to our government. Love and Light. I love you all.”