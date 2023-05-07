Plane Crash-Lands At Abuja Airport As Tyre Bursts Into Flames

Panic ensued amongst passengers as a Max Air aircraft reportedly crash-landed with tyres bursting into flames upon getting to Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Sunday.

The passengers were allegedly coming from Adamawa State.

However, the Aerodrome Rescue and Fire-fighting Service operators at the airport were swiftly deployed to the scene to put off the fire.

Mike Ogirima, the former president of the Nigeria Medical Association, who gave an account of the incident to Daily Trust, was quoted as saying that the tyre burst occurred after takeoff at Yola Airport.

But, the aircraft crash-landed in Abuja with emergency officials already on the ground to put off the fire before the passengers disembarked right at the runway.

Ogirima said, “We thank God. We are still on the runway and the pilot has reassured us. He has called for the stairs and we are now disembarking from the runway to be evacuated to the airport building at the arrival hall.

“We bless God because we have witnessed the pull out of the tyre right from the airport in Yola and we went into a prayer session.

“I never announced it as a surgeon so as not to cause any panic but we bless God.”