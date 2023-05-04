Ronke Oshodi Discloses How Her Daughter Got Poisoned By Roommate At Private University

Nollywood actress, Ronke Oshodi-Oke, has narrated how her daughter had a serious medical issue after her roommate and friend poured hypo into her drinking water.

The actress narrated the incident on her Instagram page, saying she received a distress call around 3:35 am on Friday, that her daughter, Jummy drank hypo.

According to her, she ran to the school’s hospital, where she met her daughter crying and in discomfort.

To her surprise, it was discovered that someone deliberately poured hypo into Jummy’s water bottle which had water in it, with the intention to kill her.

Ronke said her daughter was taken to three different hospitals before she got better.

READ ALSO: Days After Mother’s Death, Ronke Oshodi-Oke Shares Stunning Photos To Celebrate Birthday

Oshodi-Oke however said she intentionally does not want to name the private University where the incident occurred three weeks ago, but she warned the school to do better.

“About 3 weeks ago, they called me around 3:45 am that my daughter Jumy drank hypo. I went to the school and I met her crying, she wasn’t herself. It seems like her friends kept hypo in her water to kill her.

“We went to three hospitals before she became okay.

“I intentionally do not want to mention the name of the school because I don’t want to ruin them,” the actress narrated

She further warned other students of the school with ill intentions to stay away from her daughter.

“If anything happens to my daughter, I wouldn’t take it lightly,” she added.