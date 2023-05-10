Student Pastor Narrates How Bishop Feyi Daniels Raped Her Twice

A 23-year-old student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba Akoko in Akure, Ondo State (names withheld), has narrated to an Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court how she was allegedly raped by the founder of her church, Oluwafeyiropo Daniels of I Reign Christian Family Church.

The victim, who is a former assistant pastor of the church’s branch in Akungba, told the court presided over by Justice Ramon Oshodi on Tuesday that her first encounter with the bishop was on May 28, 2018, when he visted Akure for a programme.

The witness, who was led by the Lagos State prosecution counsel, Babajide Boye, testified that subsequently, she became a member of the church and when her pastor, Toyosi Bamishe, needed to hand over to Pastor Boluwatife Oladejo, she was made the assistant pastor.

According to her, the bishop summoned her to the Lagos church to be punished for her inability to attend a ministers’ conference that clashed with her brother’s wedding and her failure to meet the deadline set for her to transcribe about six audio teachings of the bishop.

The student narrated further that on June 21, 2020, the defendant directed her to come to the sitting room for her to present the church’s report and then he showed her the plans he had for the church in the next five to 10 years.

She told the court that she was listening to a television programme when he entered the sitting room and ordered her to take off her clothes, adding that the bishop told her he wanted to have sex with her as proof of her loyalty.

When she told him she cannot have sex with him because he was not her husband, she alleged the bishop resorted to raping her.

Her words, “He pinned me against a three-seater couch and raped me. He was bigger than me and I was bleeding from my private part.

“I was begging him but he didn’t listen. I told him I was bleeding, he said he knew and that I should shut up.

“When he was done, he ordered me to go and wash up immediately. He collected my phone and cleaned the blood before I came out. He said I should not tell anybody and that the day I tell anyone, I will run mad.”

She also told the court that the bishop did not allow her to go out of the house after the first alleged rape.

“He threatened that I would run mad if I should tell anyone; so, I was in the guest room till the following day.

READ ALSO: Pastor Feyi, Who Prophesied Against Tinubu’s Victory Remanded In Prison Over Rape Allegations

“On June 22, I sent a message to Pastor Boluwatishe and informed him that I had been raped,” the alleged victim testified.

“He sent the gateman anytime I needed anything. It was at this time that it was dawn on me that this man is a rapist.

“For my safety, I was acting stupid and acted as if I did not tell anyone.

“I was in the room when he came again and said he wanted to have sex but I refused.”

She added, “On June 23, I was planning how to leave and when I came out of the room, he was tying a red towel and he said I should even be happy that he raped me, that he told me he wanted to have sex with me and I rejected him.

“He said people would have been happy that he had sex with them. He took off my clothes and raped me again. He told me that I would die if I tell anyone.

“I bled the second time and he ordered me again to go and take my bath and ordered me back into the room. I immediately sent a message to Pastor Oladejo that the bishop had raped me again.”

She explained that the defendant took her to a Lekki-based hospital where she met a doctor who was also a member of the Lekki Church.

The victim said before they got to the hospital, the defendant warned her in the car that she should tell the doctor that she was raped by her boyfriend.

According to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), a computer printout of chats between her and the defendant was admitted in evidence.

NAN also reports that Oluwafeyiropo was also alleged to have had sexual intercourse with one other person and sexually assaulted another, aged 19 years, by forcefully sucking her breasts.

According to the Lagos government prosecuting the case, the alleged offences contravened Sections 260(2) and 263 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The judge, Oshodi however adjourned the case until May 24 for cross-examination of the witness and continuation of trial.