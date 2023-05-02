Train Crash: Lagos Government Arraigns BRT Driver For Manslaughter

The Lagos State Government has arraigned a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) driver, Osibanjo Oluwaseun, who crashed into a moving train at Ikeja and allegedly killed six people on March 9, 2023.

He was arraigned on Tuesday before Justice Oyindamola Ogala on 16 counts bordering on involuntary manslaughter and grievous harm preferred against him by the state government.

Recall that INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reported that Osinbajo was conveying some staff members of the Lagos State Government to work on March 9 and wanted to cross the rail line when he rammed the bus into the moving train.

READ MORETrain-BRT Crash: Bus Driver Faces Manslaughter, Bodily Harm Charges

According to the Director of Public Prosecutions, Babajide Martins, the BRT driver negligently killed the victims by ignoring warning signals and ran into an oncoming train.

The defendant is accused of also negligently inflicting grievous harm on 10 other passengers on the bus.

Oluwaseun pleaded not guilty to the 16 counts and the court adjourned the case till May 26 and June 16 and 28, 2023 for commencement of trial.