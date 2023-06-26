CBN Orders Banks To Obtain Social Media Handles Of Customers

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks to obtain social media handles and digital identification of customers as a mandatory Know Your Customer (KYC) policy in the financial services sector.

The new directive according to the CBN is targeted at strengthening the fight against financial crimes as contained in the CBN’s Customer Due Diligence Regulations 2023 report, which was posted on its website and addressed to all banks and other financial institutions.

The regulation stated: “Financial Institutions, FIs shall not establish or keep anonymous accounts, numbered accounts or accounts in fictitious names.

“FIs shall undertake CDD measures when:

Establishing business relationships;

“Carrying out occasional transactions above the applicable and designated threshold of US$1,000 or its equivalent in other currencies or as may be determined by the CBN from time to time, including where the transaction is carried out in a single or several transactions or operations that appear to be linked;”

“Carrying out occasional transactions that are wire transfers, including cross-border and domestic transfers between FIs and when credit or debit cards are used as a payment method to effect money transfer;

“There are doubts as to the veracity or adequacy of previously obtained customer identification data; or,

“There is a suspicion of ML, TF and PF regardless of any exemptions or any other thresholds referred to in these Regulations or the CBN AML, CFT and CPF Regulations.

“FIs shall establish internal processes and procedures for conducting CDD measures for all potential and existing customers, including occasional customers.”

“CDD measures shall include —customer identification and verification of identity; identification and verification of identity of beneficial owners (BOs); understanding nature and purpose of business;

“Understanding the sources of funds; and; and conducting ongoing due diligence on the business relationship and monitoring for suspicious activities.”

“FIs shall identify their customer (whether permanent or occasional, and whether natural or legal persons or legal arrangements) and obtain the following information —

(a) for Individuals —legal name and any other names used (such as maiden name), permanent address (full physical address), residential address (where the customer can be located), telephone number, e-mail address and social media handle, date and place of birth, Bank Verification Number (BVN), Tax Identification Number (TIN), nationality, occupation, public position held and name of employe.

“An official personal identification number or other unique identifier contained in an unexpired document issued by a government agency, that bears a name, photograph and signature of the customer such as a passport, national identification card, residence permit, social security records or drivers’ license,

“Type of account and nature of the banking relationship, and signature, and politically exposed persons (PEPs) status.