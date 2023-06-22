Court Remands Man For Calling Friend Gay In Kano

A Sharia Court in Kano State on Thursday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Aliyu Sa’ad, who pleaded guilty to calling his friend gay, be remanded in a correction centre.

The Judge, Malam Umar Lawal-Abubakar, gave the order following a guilty plea entered by Sa’ad.

Lawal-Abubakar adjourned the matter until July 3 for summary trial.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Abdullahi Wada, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Monday at about 8 p.m.

Wada also said the defendant called the complainant, Malam Ahmed Khamis-Ahmed unprintable names following an altercation.

The prosecutor said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 188 of the Sharia law of Kano State.