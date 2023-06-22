Raymond Dokpesi Buried Amidst Tears In Edo (Photos)

Raymond Dokpesi, the late Chairman of DAAR Communications, who owns Africa Independent Television (AIT) and RayPower FM, has been buried amidst tears in his home town, Agenebode, Edo State.

Dokepsi was buried on Thursday in the presence of his family, friends, political associates and well-wishers.

A requiem mass was held before the interment at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Agenebode.

Among those who witnessed the interment were Osun State Governor Ademola Adeleke and media entrepreneur, Dele Momodu.

This was after a service of songs was held at the deceased’s residence in Edo State on Wednesday.

The funeral commenced with a “day of tributes” on Monday at The Ballroom International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Among the dignitaries who attended it were former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party’s governorship candidate in Kogi State, Dino Melaye; Momodu; and Edo State Governor Godwin Obaseki.

Dokpesi, died on May 29 at the age of 71, weeks after reportedly suffering a stroke.

