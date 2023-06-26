Court Remands Skit Maker, Trinity Guy In Agodi Prison Over Skit Involving Minor

A Magistrate Court situated at Iyaganku, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, has ordered the remand of skit maker, Abdullahi Maruff Adisa, popularly known as Trinity Guy, in prison over allegation of sexualising a minor in a viral video.

It also arraigned and remanded Isiaka Ahmed, 40, and his wife, Rofiat, 29, who are parents of the victim on two-count charges of conspiracy and sexual abuse and exploitation alongside the skit maker.

Recall that the skit maker was detained on Friday, June 23, after the Force Public Relation Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, called for his arrest over a video in which he was asking a female minor to describe his genital which he suggested in the video that she had mistakenly seen.

The police also interrogated the parents of the female minor after Trinity had disclosed that he received their consent before, during and after the skit.

The police command said his scene with the minor was a clear violation of Sec. 32,35 and 36 of the Child Rights Act of 2023.

He was arraigned on Monday, June 26 on a two count charge bothering on of sexual abuse and sexual exploitation violating Secs 516 of the Criminal code cap 38.

While being arraigned, counsel to the defendant who was brought before the Magistrate by the Police, urged the court to grant his client bail.

While denying his bail application, Magistrate P. O Adetuyibi, said the allegation against the skit maker is currently receiving attention of the state Ministry of Justice.

The court ordered that the parents of the little girl in the video be remanded alongside Trinity Guy at the Agodi correctional center till next sitting scheduled for July 11.