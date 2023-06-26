Emir Of Minna Suspends Sallah Durbar Over Banditry

The Emir of Minna, Alhaji Umar Farouk Bahago has suspended the forthcoming Eid el-Kabir durbar in his emirate.

The decision was taken to sympathise with the victims of banditry in the emirate, especially those who are still in the captivity of bandits.

Recall that Paikoro, Munya and Shiroro LGAs of Niger State that form part of Minna Emirate have been witnessing attacks by bandits, with the latest being on Kaffin-Koro and adjoining communities in Paikoro LGA, where dozens of farmers abducted since March this year are still being held captive.

The Kimiyan Minna, Alhaji Yusuf Tanko Kuta, confirmed the development during an interview on Prestige FM Radio.

He said, “You would recall that some months ago bandits attacked Kaffin-Koro and adjoining communities during which people were kidnapped. As we speak, those that were kidnapped are still in captivity; they have not been rescued.

“And recently, the abductors released a video which went viral in which the world saw how those innocent people were being treated and dehumanised.

“So, the emir feels the pain even though people complained that the emirate council had not held Sallah durbar for years now. But as a leader with a good mind, His Royal Highness feels it won’t be good of him holding durbar when poor farmers from his domain are being held captive for months.”