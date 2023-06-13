False Narratives That I Hate Women Made Me Lose Endorsement Deal — Nedu

Nigerian on-air personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly called Nedu, has revealed how speculations that he is a misogynist made him lose a multi-million naira endorsement deal with a beverage brand.

The broadcast journalist and television presenter, disclosed this on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch audiovisual podcast co-hosted by him, Husband Material and Deity Cole.

Nedu who is also an actor and comedian said, “I almost signed an endorsement three weeks ago and I lost it. I’m not feeling bad. I didn’t feel bad for a second but I lost it.

READ ALSO: How I Supported A Married Woman To Cheat On Her Husband – OAP Nedu

“Why did I lose it? Because a lot of people were flying with the narrative, ‘Nedu hates women.’ And it’s a beverage brand. The brand said, ‘If this is what people are saying, it means it is not going to go well with our female audience.”

The content creator further berated what he described as the double standard of those who accused him of liking women too much in his skits but turned around to say he spread hate against women in his podcast.