“God Created Men To Cheat” – Samklef (Video)

Veteran Nigerian singer and producer, Samuel Oguachuba, better known as Samklef, has asserted that it is the nature of men to cheat on their spouses.

He made the assertion in a recent chat with ace-media personality Daddy Freeze.

He said that Nigerians are too emotional when it comes to the topic of cheating, stressing that it’s normal for men, including clerics to cheat.

The ‘Molowo Noni’ crooner made reference to great biblical polygamous men such as Abraham, David and Solomon.

Samklef said, “Nigerians are too emotional. We react with emotions. We dey do bad things, but we dey cover am.

“Nigerians should stop idolizing some people’s lives. Let people be. Pastors, Imams… Who doesn’t cheat? Na God create us to cheat.”

Watch video below: