“I Like Wicked Women” – Singer, Joeboy

Popular Nigerian singer, Joseph Akinfenwa Donus, better known as Joeboy, has revealed that he is attracted to ‘wicked women’.

The ‘Cubana’ crooner disclosed this in a recent interview with Stand Out TV.

READ ALSO: “I Was So Broke, I Had To Close My Bank Account” – Joeboy

Joeboy, however, clarified that he did not mean evil women but “hot energy” women.

He said, “There is this thing I say, I say I like wicked women. When I say wicked, I don’t mean like the person has to be evil. But there’s a certain… I don’t know how to describe it.

“Me saying wicked women is just like… I love women that have this hot energy around them.”

He also said he believes that reassurance and words of affirmation are very important in a relationship.