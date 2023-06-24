‘I Abandoned My Bank Job On First Day At Work After Receiving Call To Perform At A Lagos Wedding’ – Ric Hassani

Sensational Nigerian singer, Ikechukwu Eric Ahiauzu better known as Ric Hassani has recounted how he quit his banking job on resumption day.

The ‘Gentleman’ crooner said he got a job offer from one the commercial banks in the state but abandoned the offer after he received a call to perform at a wedding in Lagos.

The singer stated this while featuring as a guest on the latest episode of Echo Room audiovisual podcast hosted by Quincy Jonze.

He said Rekado Bankz was already mistakenly booked for the wedding because he has a song titled ‘Ladies And Gentlemen’ but the bride spotted out the error that she requested for the person that sang ‘Gentleman’ and not ‘Ladies And Gentlemen.’

Ric Hassani said, “I got a bank job. I don’t think I can name the bank now. The day I wanted to go (resume), that very day, Shody The Turnup King called me for a show in Lagos.

“He was the first person that gave me a show in Lagos for ‘Gentleman’. I was in Port Harcourt at that time.

“I was getting ready to go for my first day in the bank work, then this guy called me to come do a job and I was like, oh wow!

“And I just didn’t pick the bank’s call anymore and I have been here (Lagos) since then.”