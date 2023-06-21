“I’m Yet To Receive My Prize Money” – BBTitans Khosi Cries Out (Video)

Big Brother Titans winner, Makhosazane Twala, popularly known as Khosi, has revealed that she is yet to receive her cash prize for winning the show.

Khosi disclosed this in a recent interview with TV3 Ghana.

READ ALSO: Khosi Twala Emerges Winner Of Big Brother Titans

She expressed her surprise at her victory and mentioned that even months after the show, she and her fellow housemates had not received their rewards and prizes, including her $100,000 cash prize from the show organizers.

Reflecting on her victory, Khosi stated that it still feels unreal and gives her goosebumps whenever she watches the show.

“My victory at the Big Brother Titans show really surprised me, and whenever I watch it, it feels unreal and gives me goosebumps.

“My fellow housemates and I have not been paid our rewards, and I am sure it’s for a good cause,” she said.

Watch video below: