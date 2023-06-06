Judy Austin, Yul Edochie Get Into Heated Argument, Threaten To Expose Each Other’s Secrets (Video)

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his second wife, Judy Austin have sparked reactions online after another video of them exchanging words and making threats to expose each other trended on social media.

In the video, Judy was seen confronting her husband, Yul for posting a video of their heated argument on social media without her permission. This led to another verbal exchange between the couple.

Judy said, “You have no right to post anything on my social media page without telling me. There are so many things people don’t know about you and I’ll bring them out.”

READ ALSO: Yul Edochie Expecting Second Child With Judy Austin (Video)

Judy Austin who promised to retaliate shared a video of their recent argument with the caption, “Since Yul Edochie decided to embarrass me by posting a video I made with my phone on the internet without my consent. I will shock him. It is now game on.”

Watch video below: