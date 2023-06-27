Man Arrested For Selling 9-Year-Old Son For N400k In Akwa-Ibom, Blames Economic Hardship

Men of the Akwa Ibom State Police Command have arrested a man identified as Gabriel Okon Ekpiri of Ekit Itam Akpan Obong in Itu Local Government Area of the State for selling his nine-year-old son for N400,000.

Spokesperson of the State Police Command, Odiko MacDon, made this known in a statement released on Tuesday, June 26.

According to the statement, the man was arrested by operatives of the Quick Intervention Squad (QIS) of the state Police Command.

The statement read in part, “The Commissioner of Police Akwa Ibom State, Olatoye Durusinmi, has condemned the action of one Gabriel Okon Ekpiri of Ekit Itam Akpan Obong in Itu Local Government Area, who sold his nine year old son for N400,000.”

The CP noted that the act was barbaric and totally unacceptable, and the suspect who was arrested by the quick Intervention Squad of the Command has confessed to the crime while blaming the devil and economic hardship for his actions.